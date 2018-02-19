'Large-scale' South Yorkshire drug dealer jailed for 12 months after huge cash and cannabis find

A South Yorkshire drug dealer has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars and ordered to repay £7,000 after being found in possession of cannabis with a street value of £16,000.

Levi Del-Mar, 26, of Waverley Avenue, Balby, received the prison sentence at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Monday 19 February) after he was arrested and charged by officers at the beginning of August 2017.

Officers arrested Del-Mar after around 1.6 kilograms of cannabis and approximately £7000 were recovered during a warrant executed at a property in Balby.

PC Josh Heath, the investigating officer explains: “Whilst executing the warrant at the property over a kilogram of cannabis was found in drying nets in the loft, along with a large quantity of cash hidden in the bed side draws and various forms of drug paraphernalia.”

It was later established that the cannabis seized had an approximate street value of around £16,000.

PC Heath continues: “Del-Mar was involved in a large scale supply of drugs from his home. He made a significant amount of money from this and didn’t consider the harm, or impact, these drugs and his actions would have on the wider community.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on both individuals and communities, and we work continually to identify those individuals involved in drug supply and bring them before the courts.

“Our focus remains keeping our local communities safe and we will always work where possible to achieve this.”