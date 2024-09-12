Large police presence currently in place at A&E at Sheffield's Northern General hospital
A large police presence is in place at the accident and emergency department of a Sheffield hospital this morning.
The incident is currently ongoing at Sheffield’s Northen General hospital.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has just confirmed their presence at the hospital relates to a ‘concern for safety’.
The force is unable to provide further information, added the spokesperson.
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has been contacted for more information.
More to follow.
