Large police presence currently in place at A&E at Sheffield's Northern General hospital

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A large police presence is in place at the accident and emergency department of a Sheffield hospital this morning.

The incident is currently ongoing at Sheffield’s Northen General hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident is currently ongoing at Sheffield’s Northen General hospitalThe incident is currently ongoing at Sheffield’s Northen General hospital
The incident is currently ongoing at Sheffield’s Northen General hospital | NW

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has just confirmed their presence at the hospital relates to a ‘concern for safety’.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

The force is unable to provide further information, added the spokesperson.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice