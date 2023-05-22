Residents had to flee their Sheffield home after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Three fire crews from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Central fire stations stations were sent to the scene of the blaze on Lapwater Drive, near Fox Hill, at 2:30am on Sunday morning

Firefighters say they arrived to find them already out of the burning building, and discovered that there was a fire in the kitchen.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The occupants were already out of the premise when we arrived, with no injuries reported.

Residents had to flee their Sheffield home after a fire broke out in the early hours of the morning. at Lapwater Drive, Fox Hill. File picture shows firefighters

The fire is believed to be accidental due to an electrical item. The fire was contained in the kitchen area, with firefighters using a hose reel to extinguish it.”

The firefighters were on the scene for around an hour.

It was one of a number of blazes firefighters were called to on Sunday, and this morning.

Many of the other incidents in the city on Sunday involved suspected arson.

Vehicle fires suspected arson

In other incidents, a car was deliberately set on fire in a suspected arson attack at 9.25pm last night on Stradbroke Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Parkway station attended the incident, spending just under an hour there

Two fire crews from Central fire station attended a deliberate fire involving a moped at 9.35pm on Lichford Road, Sheffield, but were only there for around 15 minutes.

Birley Moor firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 10.25pm on Birley Moor Road, Sheffield. The crew left the scene at 10.45pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 11.10pm on Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended the incident, and were there until 11.50pm.

Caravan fire at Master’s Crescent, Sheffield Lane Top

And firefighters from Elm Lane fire station were called out to a suspected ‘deliberate’ caravan fire at 5.40pm on Masters Crescent, near Sheffield Lane Top. The crew came away at 6.20am.