Lap dancing bar and strip club in Doncaster set to open its doors again after revamp
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mood Gentleman’s Lounge will open in the former Bentley’s Gentleman’s Club on Good Friday (March 29) and will open across Easter.
The venue will also be known to generations of city centre revellers as The Purple Door.
A spokesman said the Hall Gate venue had “undergone a transformation and added: “Mood isn’t just a place, it’s a world of elegance, mystery, and unparalleled entertainment.”
A VIP launch evening is being held tonght, followed by the official opening on Friday.
The spokesman added: “We're celebrating all the way through to Sunday evening this Bank Holiday weekend.
“Come and join us for an unforgettable experience - we can't wait to see you!
“We're buzzing with excitement to welcome you into our world of luxury and entertainment.
“This is the moment we've all been waiting for. Are you ready to experience a Mood like never before?”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.