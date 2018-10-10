Lantern procession set to light up the sky in Sheffield

A suburb of Sheffield is set to be lit up with lanterns and filled with the sound of samba music as part of a cultural-themed procession.

The dark night sky will come to life over Parkwood Springs on Saturday, October 13, as part of the annual Beacons Lantern Procession.

Visitors can expect to be wowed by lanterns of all shapes and sizes.

Groups all over the area have been hard at work making lanterns, lit by electric candles and helped by local artist Patrick Amber.

At 5.45pm the procession will set off from the car park through the woods to the viewpoint overlooking the city.

Chairman of the Friends of Parkwood Springs, Neill Schofield, said: “This will be a magical event.

“Everyone is welcome to come, join in, and enjoy the special atmosphere.”