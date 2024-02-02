Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK's oldest bicycle shops in Sheffield has closed, bringing to an end 134 years of history, it has announced.

Langsett Cycles was established in 1890 on Langsett Road before moving in 1930 to Infirmary Road, where it had been a fixture for nearly a century.

Langsett Cycles, on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, had been trading since 1890

The business announced via its Facebook page this week that it had closed, with the owners saying they had decided to focus on their other firm, Mallorca Bike Hire, enabling them to 'dedicate more of our time in the sunshine with our family'.

They said: "Unfortunately I have sad news to report, after 134 years of trading, Langsett Cycles is closed."

'Challenging times... but spring just round the corner'

They added: "The dream would have been for Steve and Kippy to take over the ownership of Langsett Cycles but after spending many happy years at Langsett's they have also decided it's an ideal opportunity for them to also pursue different interests. They are best friends and I wish them all the very best for the future."

"It's no secret that times are currently challenging in the cycle trade, but they won't be like this forever. Spring is just round the corner.

"I believe that cycling will continue to increase considerably in the future and cycle shops do have a future. The business is solvent so if anyone is interested in taking on this historic business moving forward please get in touch asap via email... it's a gift!!!

"The bike trade has been kind to me and served our family well. I've met some wonderful people, both customers and from within the trade, and have some amazing memories but now it's someone else's turn... I was only ever a custodian!!!

"It would be great to catch up with you guys with cool beer at our new bar, La Bicicleta in Puerto Pollensa. Adios amigos."

From world champion to ram-raids

Langsett's website describes how back in the 1950s and 60s the 'famous' Langsett of Sheffield Frames were made on site and became a 'common sight on the podium at all the top races'.

During the 80s, it adds, the firm was at the 'forefront of the BMX revolution', with its successful race team inspiring a 'huge uptake' of the sport in the area.

One of Langsett's proudest achievements, it states, was the discovery of Steve Peat and Will Longden, who first came to the shop as 'weedy little teenagers' and with the firm's backing achieved national and international success, culminating in Steve being crowned World Downhill Champion in 2009.

In 2019, The Star reported how the shop was ram-raided twice in less than 48 hours during the run up to Christmas, with owner Andrw Elston describing it as a 'hammer blow'.

A Sheffield 'institution'

Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure of a Sheffield 'institution' but wished the family well.

One person wrote: "So sad to see Langsett Cycles close and thanks to all who have provided a great service and friendship to myself and to so many Sheffield cyclists. Well done everyone." Another commented: "Sorry to see such a Sheffield cycling institution closing. I wish you all the best for the future." And a third said: "Very sorry to see you close, and thank you for all your help over the years! Wishing you all the very best of success in Mallorca - who can blame you?!"