Lane closed after collision on South Yorkshire motorway

One lane of the M18 in South Yorkshire is closed this morning because of an earlier collision.

Highways England said one lane of the northbound stretch at junction one, for Bramley, Rotherham, is closed while arrangements are made for the recovery of a vehicle involved in an earlier smash.

No other details have been released.

