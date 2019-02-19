Landlord’s appeal to identify thief who stole charity boxes from Sheffield pub 

The landlord of a Sheffield pub is appealing for help in identifying a thief who broke in and stole charity boxes from the premises last week.

The thief forced the toilet window out of its frame before gaining entry to the White Lion Pub in London Road at around 6am on Friday, February 15.

Jon is asking for help in identifying the man who broke into the White Lion Pub

Upon entry into the premises, it is reported the offender attempted to break into the fruit machine, but after failing to do so made off with the charity tins containing money raised for small charities in the area.

Jon Terry, landlord of the White Lion Pub explained the tins were for charities who receive little or no funding such as Heeley City Farm, Peace in the Par, Bird rescue charity The Special Branch, domestic abuse charity Mums in Need and Charlie’s Place – all operating in Sheffield.

Following the break in, he posted an appeal on Facebook asking the public for information that may lead to the identify of the thief, which has now been shared over 630 times.

Do you know this man?

Speaking on behalf of himself and landlady Mandy Billings, Mr Terry said: 'We arrived at the pub to discover damage and debris scattered

throughout.

“I am shocked and saddened at such a frankly disgusting offence and more so for the charities and their beneficiaries who are heavily reliant on the goodwill of the general public.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming response of messages and general support from the community and further afield, especially for such a small pub such as ours.

“I hope the offender is caught quickly as with such desperation to the offence, it's bound to happen again somewhere else. Hopefully he

will be made to make the necessary reparation and also be given the help that he clearly needs.”

In a bid to replenish the stolen funds, a fundraiser was held at the pub on Sunday in aid of Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs and The Special Branch.

Patrons of the pub rallied for the event – which included a raffle and live music – and managed to raise £850 in total to be split between both charities.

The intention is to now hold similar events every third Sunday of the month to replenish funds for the other charities.

Anyone with information about the mans identify should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 334 of February 15.