Land Rover Discovery torched in arson attack at railway station in Rotherham

A Land Rover Discovery was dumped on the tracks at a Rotherham railway station this morning and set alight.

The vehicle was found burning on the line at Kiveton Park railway station at 4.45am.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Services between Sheffield and Worksop were disrupted until arrangements were made for the damaged vehicle to be removed.

A Northern spokesman said: "Disruption caused by a road vehicle blocking the railway between Sheffield and Worksop has now ended.

"Services are no longer affected by this problem."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.