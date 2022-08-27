Lady's Bridge Sheffield: Police called to city centre bridge over concerns for safety of woman
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the “police incident” on Lady’s Bridge last night was in response to concerns for the safety of a woman on the bridge.
Officers were called around 11.15pm yesterday (August 26) after reports of a concern for the safety of a women at Lady’s Bridge in the West Bar area of Sheffield.
Police closed the area around Lady’s Bridge whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but did not receive any serious injuries.
