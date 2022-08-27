News you can trust since 1887
Lady's Bridge Sheffield: Police called to city centre bridge over concerns for safety of woman

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the “police incident” on Lady’s Bridge last night was in response to concerns for the safety of a woman on the bridge.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:06 pm
Officers were called around 11.15pm yesterday (August 26) after reports of a concern for the safety of a women at Lady’s Bridge in the West Bar area of Sheffield.

Police closed the area around Lady’s Bridge whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but did not receive any serious injuries.

The image of the emergency incident on Lady's Bridge illustrates the number of emergency vehicles that attended the scene.

Editors note: An earlier report on The Star website using information provided by South Yorkshire Police said a body had been found during the incident at Lady’s Bridge last night. This was inaccurate, due to a mix up from SYP, and the information has since been changed. We have now produced two reports correcting the mistakes. We apologise for any confusion and insensitivity caused.