Officers were called around 11.15pm yesterday (August 26) after reports of a concern for the safety of a women at Lady’s Bridge in the West Bar area of Sheffield.

Police closed the area around Lady’s Bridge whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, but did not receive any serious injuries.

The image of the emergency incident on Lady's Bridge illustrates the number of emergency vehicles that attended the scene.

