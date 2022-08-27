Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road closure was reported by South Yorkshire Police on Twitter at around 11.14pm, warning bus routes through the area would be affected.

They said: “Lady's Bridge in Sheffield City Centre is currently closed in both directions due to a police incident. This will affect buses travelling to and from Haymarket and traffic in the Wicker area.”

Images shared on social media showed a large police presence, fire crews and an ambulance.

A police incident at Lady's Bridge last night led to the bridge being closed in both directions. South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady’s Bridge crosses the River Don, connecting Bridge Street and Waingate with Wicker.

At 2.36am this morning, the same account confirmed Lady’s Bridge had been re-opened.

Unconfirmed reports from nearby residents have suggested a body was recovered at the bridge, we have asked South Yorkshire Police to confirm if this is the case.