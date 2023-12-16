The latest offering from the rapidly expanding cafe/bakery chain is its largest yet - and its most sophisticated

These photos show inside the chic new cafe/restaurant which has opened inside a former bank in Sheffield, with a beautiful tree inside.

The old HSBC bank on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, is looking very different after undergoing a radical transformation to become La Reserve by Cawa.

The latest offering from the rapidly expanding cafe/bakery chain, beside its original cafe, which remains open, is its largest yet - and its most sophisticated.

The Moroccan/Turkish themed venue includes a beautifully illuminated 3.3 metre tall tree, marble tables and elegant lamps. Some original features from its days as a bank have been retained, like the mosaic tiled floor.

As well as the usual range of pastries, cakes and hot and cold drinks, including its famous fish finger croissants, it serves cocktails, pizzas and other Mediterranean food in the evening. From January, it will also be doing afternoon teas.

La Reserve by Cawa will host regular events too, like the jazz night which marked its official opening on Friday, December 8.

Cawa only opened its first branch in Broomhill six years ago but now has six branches at locations from Meadowhall to Nottingham, with more on the way, including one at St Pancras International in London. It also has a huge bakery and in total employs around 85 staff.

Tree La Reserve by Cawa, the new cafe/restaurant on Fulwood Road, Broomhill

Former bank La Reserve by Cawa, the new cafe/restaurant on Fulwood Road, Broomhill

Marble tables Inside La Reserve by Cawa, the new cafe/restaurant on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, Sheffield

Bar La Reserve by Cawa, the new cafe/restaurant on Fulwood Road, Broomhill