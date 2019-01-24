La Chambre signs up new members and phones ‘red hot’ as famed Sheffield sex club prepares for open night

Iconic Sheffield swingers’ club La Chambre is gearing up for a bumper weekend – with dozens of new members preparing to flock there after details of an open night at the venue this weekend were announced yesterday.

We revealed that the club is hosting a taster evening this Saturday when singles and couples will be able to see inside the premises, tour the facilities and get a flavour of what goes on behind closed doors.

Owners Barry and Marie Calvert inside one of La Chambre's playrooms.

And staff said they had been inundated with phone calls and membership enquiries after the open evening was announced.

A club spokesman said that phone lines had been ‘red hot’ from people interested in signing up and wanting more details about this Saturday’s event, which will take place between 7pm and 10pm.

The event is open to non-members but organisers have said there will be no sexual activity.

La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe

Instead, those attending will be able to enjoy a drink, mix with others and tour the building – including a fully equipped bondage dungeon, sauna and pool and a series of upstairs themed play rooms where couples from across the country come to frolic.

The club in Attercliffe Road was set up by swingers Barry and Marie Calvert in 1998 and the club is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

It boasts more than 25,000 members from all over Britain and opens on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night each week as well as hosting special bisexual, fetish an theme nights.

A spokesman said that details of membership were being posted out as a result of yesterday’s announcement with dozens of phone calls being answered from members of the public intrigued about the club which was formerly the Robin Hood pub.