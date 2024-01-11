She said she had 'decided to take some time away from Kyle'

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner has announced they are no longer together.

She issued a statement in response to speculation about her relationship with the Manchester City and England star, who grew up on the Lansdowne estate in Sharrow, a stone’s throw from Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium.

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City.

The pair who were childhood sweethearts and have three children together had married in November 2021 and lived in a home in Cheshire reportedly worth £3m.

Posting on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I am posting this in response to growing recent media enquiries about my marriage to Kyle and in an effort to protect my family against the intensity of the media spotlight.

"Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to take some time away from Kyle.

"I do not wish to comment on the position any further. For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and our 3 young children is respected during this difficult time."

In March 2023, it was alleged that Walker had indecently exposed himself in a bar in Wilmslow.

Cheshire Police, which investigated, said that a 32-year-old man had attended a police station voluntarily for questioning and was 'dealt with by an out of court disposal'. Kyle Walker attended Porter Croft Infant & Junior school and would spend hours each day practising football at Mount Pleasant Park, off Abbeydale Road.