A man exposed himself to a lone woman in the waiting room at Sheffield train station.

Kristian Harrison approached the woman, who was waiting by herself at the station on Friday, January 20 this year, while touching his groin and unzipping his trousers, a court heard.

She quickly left the waiting room and headed to the platform, and when she glanced back she saw him standing facing her and exposing himself.

The 37-year-old, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and was jailed for 16 weeks at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, November 22, following a British Transport Police investigation.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years and made the subject of a five year sexual harm prevention order.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Will Jones, said: "This was a frightening and disturbing experience for the woman who was left shaken by what happened. Harrison's audacity and his blatant disregard for the victim have earned him a stint behind bars.

"We will always take your reports seriously and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour on the railway.