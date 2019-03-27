Have your say

Kommune opened its doots in Sheffield last week and thousands of customers have already tried out the incredible new food hall.

The Castle House food emporium officially opened on Friday to rave reviews, showcasing some of Sheffield’s finest food traders.

From Chaat Cart, focusing on South Indian inspired street food, to Baked in Brick and Shoot the Bull, customers are spoilt for choice when picking their food.

Despite opening last weekend, there are still some incredible jobs on offer at a number of the vendors at Kommune.

Shoot the Bull Rotisserie & Grill

Looking for part-time chefs

Fat Hippo

Looking for grill chefs

Mor Mor

Looking for chefs, servers and till workers

Kommune

Looking for bar staff, floor staff and pot washers

To appy, send your CV and what you’re looking for over to management@kommune.co.uk.