Kobi conquers Sugar Free February at seven years old

A seven-year-old boy from Sheffield has ditched sugar to support an important charity.

Woodhouse West pupil Kobi Myrie decided to take on Sugar Free February after seeing an advert on television.

Since then he has raised £450 for Cancer Research UK.

Mum Maria Braithwait said: “It was all his idea. I thought he would struggle but he’s been amazing, he’s even stopped having his school dinner deserts.

“He is very proud of himself and rightly so. I’m so proud of him too.”

Sugar Free February was launched by Cancer Research UK to help people get healthier and raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Partakers ditch sugar for the entire month and conquer their cravings through fundraising.

Kobi said: “It’s been easy.

“All you need to do is not eat chocolate.”

Kobi is collecting via his JustGiving page that can be found here.