Knives found hidden in shrubbery in Sheffield suburb

Eight knives have been handed to the police after they were found hidden in shrubbery in a Sheffield suburb.

The blades were found at the front of the Rock Christian Centre on Spital Hill when it was cleared over the last few days.

The blades will be destroyed but because of the length of time they have been outside they will not be examined for any potential forensic evidence linking them to crimes.

South Yorkshire Police recently held a weapon surrender scheme aimed at reducing the risk of guns and knives falling into the wrong hands.

Knife crime rose by 50 per cent in South Yorkshire last year - with 322 stabbings, slashings and puncture wounds reported.

Between April 2016 and March 2017, there were 1,176 offences reported compared to 807 the year before.

Offences in Sheffield went up by 41 per cent, with 557 reported. There were 277 knife crimes in Doncaster - up 47 per cent; 186 in Rotherham - up 52 per cent and 156 in Barnsley - up 51 per cent.

Of all the knife crime incidents reported last year, 461 - 36 per cent of the total - were for possession; 386 - 33 per cent of the total - involved knives being used to threaten victims and 322 were attacks in which victims were stabbed, slashed or cut - 27 per cent of the overall total.