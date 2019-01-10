Knives found following police chase through Sheffield

A man has been arrested after being found with a knife following a police chase through Sheffield.

Officers were called to reports of a group of males acting suspiciously on Richmond Hall Road, in Richmond, earlier today.

One of the knives recovered by police in Richmond, Sheffield

READ MORE: Firearms police arrest man for carrying knife on Sheffield estate

As they headed to the scene, they received further information that some of the man had knives on them.

The group fled when police arrived but officers gave chase and managed to detain two suspects.

READ MORE: ‘Rambo hunting knife’ found in grounds of Sheffield hospital

The other knife recovered after a police chase through Richmond, Sheffield

Both men were searched and one was arrested after a knife was found on him.

Another knife was discovered stashed under a nearby stone.

READ MORE: Support group set up for Sheffield families affected by knife crime

Police this evening said one man had been interviewed and released under investigation. They added that enquiries were ongoing.

One of the knives was found hidden under a stone

Posting about the incident on Facebook, officers from the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team signed off: “Don't carry a knife, otherwise you will be arrested.”