Knives and weapons seized from streets of South Yorkshire as part of week of action

More than 130 knives are off the streets of South Yorkshire following a week of action by police - and officers have pledged to get to the bottom as to why people carry weapons on Sheffield's streets.

Officers carried out searches of streets, parks and open land as part of Operation Sceptre - a national campaign to tackle knife crime across the country - and seized 96 knives, with a further 43 surrendered.

A knife found by officers in Mount Pleasant Park. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Det Supt Una Jennings said the week of action had been 'fantastic' and thanked officers for their efforts.

"Overall, it was fantastic not least because it allowed us to start having conversations that we need to start having in our homes and in our communities and understand why people, and young men in particular, are carrying knives," she said.

"For me, it's not really about the number of knives we have seized - I am delighted about the 96 knives - but it's about facilitating those conversations.

"It's no use those who carry knives hearing it from a police officer though - it needs to be their mums, their sisters, their peer groups who are speaking to them."

Officers carried out a search in Mount Pleasant Park, Sharrow. Picture: Andrew Roe.

The week of action included searches in Burngreave and Sharrow and officers also stopped and searched 39 people they suspected of having a knife, and eight shops out of 75 failed a test purchase.

Det Supt Jennings said the police would look to work closer with the NHS to help record a more accurate picture of knife crime across the county and could look to hold awareness sessions in primary schools.

"I do think we need we need to be starting in primary schools and I know that sounds ridiculous but we need to understand what's happening and how we can prevent it."

Ten people were arrested as part of the operation and officers attended 47 engagement events across the county, where they spoke to people about the campaign.

Det Supt Una Jennings.

She said: "I really don't want to be taking these young people to court because I don't think that helps anyone.

"I think we need to get to the bottom of why they are carrying a knife in the first place."

Officers from several neighbourhood policing teams across the county worked on the campaign and Det Supt Jennings said it would look to hold a similar week of action in around three months.

"I work with some of the best police officers in South Yorkshire. I have only been here six months and they are some of the best officers I have met in my life. They are absolute heroes and they were really up for this," she said.