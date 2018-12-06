Knives and scissors found in Sheffield street

Three knives and a pair of scissors found in a Sheffield street were handed to South Yorkshire Police to prevent them falling into the wrong hands.
A member of the public found the blades and scissors in a street in Stannington and handed them to PCSOs patrolling the city suburb.
They have since been destroyed.
