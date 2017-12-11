Knifeman still on the loose after man stabbed outside a pub in Sheffield

A knifeman who 'stabbed a man' outside a pub in Sheffield this weekend remains at large.

Police were called out to Arundel Gate at 6.05pm on Saturday evening to reports that a man had been stabbed.



The man was rushed to hospital in a 'serious condition' and police say he is now in a stable condition.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and officers are continuing to speak to witnesses and review CCTV footage.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The 38-year-old was found with two stab wounds, and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a serious condition.

“The incident is thought to have occurred outside of the Mulberry Tavern and extensive enquiries are now ongoing in the area to identify the offender and speak to key witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 835 of December 9, 2017.