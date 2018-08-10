Knifeman chased down by police in Sheffield city centre

A knifeman was chased down by police officers and arrested in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in a commercial property - which has not yet been named - and then gave chase to a suspected armed robber before apprehending him.

A post on the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team's Facebook page read: "Upon arrival one male ran from scene who was detained by officers and found in possession of a knife.

"Brilliant arrest and one in custody."