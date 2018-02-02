Knife-wielding robbers force victims to hand over car keys in Sheffield

Terrified victims were forced to hand over their car keys, phone and jewellery during a knife-point robbery in Sheffield.

The man and woman were walking along Stocks Hill, in Ecclesfield, just after midnight last night when they were confronted.

The robbery was among several crimes reported to police in the north east of the city in the last couple of days.

Yesterday morning at around 10am, a thief smashed through the rear patio doors and entered the living room of a home on Maplecroft Road, in Wincobank, before fleeing empty-handed after being disturbed.

At around midnight last night, offenders forced their way into a business on Station Road, in Chapeltown, but police said nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.