Knife seized by police at home in Sheffield

This is the latest weapon to be seized by police in Sheffield, as the crackdown on knife crime in the city continues.

Officers found the knife at a home in Burngreave yesterday afternoon and said they were able to confiscate it as residents there are banned from owning weapons under the terms of the housing tenancy.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Should a person be found with an offensive weapon on themselves in public, this can hold a sentence of up for four years in prison.

"Worrying to think the damage this could have caused. Those carrying weapons are far more likely to get into a situation where they may be stabbed."

Police also reminded people that self-protection is not a valid excuse for carrying an offensive weapon.

If you know anyone who is carrying an offensive weapon, call police on 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.