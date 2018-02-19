Knife held at man's throat during street robbery in Sheffield

A man had a knife held to his throat during a street robbery in Sheffield.

He was ambushed by a group of five other men, who punched and kicked him during the robbery outside the shops on Nethershire Lane, Shiregreen.

The robbers demanded their victim's mobile phone but a member of the public intervened and they fled empty-handed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A male has attended the Nethershire Lane shops in Shiregreen.

"On arrival, he was met by five males wearing face coverings who have gone on to assault him, punching and kicking him to the ground.

"During the incident, one of the males has held a knife to his throat and demanded he hand his phone over.

"The group fled without the phone following a member of public intervening. The victim has sustained minor injuries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.