Knife attacker still at large after alleged stabbing in Sheffield

A knife attacker remains at large two days after a man was reportedly stabbed on a Sheffield street.
Police were called to Marstone Crescent, just off Baslow Road, in Totley, on Friday evening.
They confirmed yesterday they were investigating after a 57-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a male teenager.
South Yorkshire Police today said enquiries were still ongoing and no one had been arrested.
The 57-year-old, who has been described on social media as a well-known member of the community, was taken to hospital before being discharged that evening.
He is understood to be making a good recovery.
Police have not released a description of the alleged attacker.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 718 of December 14.