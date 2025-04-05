Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial planning application to build an industrial-scale battery storage system on land that is believed to contain ‘significant heritage assets’ has received nearly 140 objections from residents desperate to see the historic site preserved.

Harmony Energy, a renewable energy storage company, has proposed building a Battery Energy Storage Scheme (BESS) - which would comprise of 15 pairs of batteries (30 individual battery containers), 30 transformers, a substation, office container, and a control room - on land west of Hard Lane in Kiveton Park.

The 3.69 hectare site is currently used as agricultural land and classified as within the green belt.

Developers argue that the BESS will produce enough energy to meet the average annual electricity consumption needs of 130,000 homes and save 5,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

However, residents, have raised concerns with 139 objections being sent into Rotherham Council and a petition that gathered more than 400 signatures.

Residents are particularly concerned about the heritage of the site, which is believed to have been the location of a 13th century mill and dam, with maps of the area dating back to 1605.

Evidence of a Roman settlement has also been found in the wider area, with Roman coins and pottery discovered within a 1km area, it is claimed.

An official report submitted by Rocket Environmental Services into the archaeological value of the site says: “All ground intrusive activity proposed at the site has the potential to impact upon any surviving archaeological deposits or features.

“To further understand the character of any archaeological features within the site, a programme of geophysical survey followed by targeted trial trenching, if applicable, is recommended.

“This will help to gather additional information about the archaeological remains present. It should be noted that previous trial trenching has already characterised the earthworks, providing knowledge of their location and depth.

“As such, these evaluation techniques will ensure that any remains encountered during the development process are properly documented and managed.

The site proposed for development compared to an ordnance survey map dating back to 1854. The greenbelt site is considered to have ‘significant heritage assets'. | Harmony Energy.

“The assessment has established that the proposed development area lies within a historically rich landscape, with potential to uncover significant archaeological remains from the prehistoric, Roman, medieval, and postmedieval periods.

“The presence of historical features, reflecting land use patterns as indicated by various records, strongly suggests that further archaeological investigation in the area may uncover significant heritage assets.”

Local resident Avril Froggatt added that the green belt land is home to plenty of wildlife, much of which has already been forced to move following recent developments, and remains concerned about what future they’ll have if this development goes ahead.

They told The Star: “The pond and part-remains of the old Dam still stand and are home to a wide variety of wildlife not limited to the short list as provided by Harmony in their report, such as egrets and water voles.

“The site is also home to deer which have already relocated due to the recent development of housing on green belt land in Kiveton.

“Barn owls are regularly seen hunting in the long grass of the site and badgers are present in at least one active set as stated by locals in some of the objections submitted so far.

“The construction work associated with this proposed application along with the fencing of the site will damage the homes of the wildlife but also remove their food sources which are prevalent in this area due to the undeveloped nature of the site.

“How many times is it considered fair to force our local wildlife out of the homes they have made on green belt land?

“They will have nowhere else to go and need protecting both legally in the case of protected species and also morally.”

