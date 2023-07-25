A popular Sheffield organisation which gives very young children the joy of music is now a charity - with a classical superstar patron.

Concerteenies has reached around 10,000 young people in the last year alone through babies’ relaxation concerts, family gigs, musical stories and schools and nursery projects.

Its interactive live music events - starring world-class musicians - are a lifeline for new parents or carers, and their children. This work, primarily across South Yorkshire, also inspires teachers and education specialists.

Now the award-winning organisation has become a charity with an ambitious five-year plan and fundraising campaign to reach even more underserved communities.

Roderick Williams OBE is Concerteenies' new patron. Picture: Theo Williams

Cellist Polly Ives, who launched Concerteenies after having her first child in 2017, said: "It’s my dream that 0-7-year-olds from all backgrounds can benefit from experiencing live, often specially composed, music performed by world-class musicians.

“We will work together with communities, and the organisations and venues at the heart of them, to ensure that all children regardless of their financial, social and educational circumstances have access to the countless benefits of live music.

“As well as the learning and development benefits in the early years, music makes us feel connected with others, reduces stress and pain levels.

“Now we are a charity, the potential is really exciting.”

A Concerteenies show at Kelham Island Museum this year.

Concerteenies’ first fundraising campaign is called Sounds Good and aims to raise £25,000 to continue and expand their crucial work.

The new charity’s patron is Roderick Williams OBE, one of the country’s most sought-after baritones and composers.

He was personally chosen by King Charles III to write new music for his Coronation and also sang at the ceremony, wowing the nation and world.

Roderick Williams OBE, who has performed with Polly several times, said: “Concerteenies is something I really believe in.

Concerteenies performed in Sheffield playgrounds earlier this year.

“When we performed together, the feedback from parents and guardians afterwards just blew me away.

“They loved the chance to experience high-quality live music again and to introduce their children to it too. I am privileged to be Concerteenies’ new charity patron to help spread the word about their work across the country.”

Concerteenies take music into nightclubs, playgrounds, concert halls, libraries, museums, schools and nurseries.

This summer for the first time the team is also on tour across Sheffield’s Site Gallery, the Ryedale Festival in Pickering and the Lake District Summer Music Festival.

Polly Ives, Concerteenies founder, wants to reach more underserved communities.

Events include BSL-interpreted concerts and Polly works with SEND specialists to provide support packs, particularly for children with autism.