King’s Birthday Honours 2024: Sheffield people receiving MBE, OBE and BEM for their ‘immeasurable impact’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The focus is on individuals who have had an “immeasurable impact” on the lives of people across the country, the government says.
Owls assistant manager and former England football coach Chris Powell receives an MBE, Member of the Order of the British Empire.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Powell was part of Gareth Southgate’s England coaching team at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
He played more than 700 matches with clubs including Southend, Charlton and Derby, is currently an assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday and won five England caps.
He said: “I always thought that representing my country and the FA would be the pinnacle of my career, as both a player and a coach, but this honour is beyond my expectations.”
As well as Chris Powell, three other MBEs were handed out.
They were to: Kevin Kiely, chief executive of Medilink UK, for services to the life sciences sector, Paul Leonard, crime services office manager at South Yorkshire Police, for services to policing, and Geoffrey Mellor, chief executive of Coal Pension Trustees for services to British Coal pensioners.
Two people received an OBE: Richard Allcroft, president of World Wheelchair Rugby, for services to wheelchair rugby and Chella Quint, period positive campaigner, author and educator, for services to education.
Ian Sherman receives a British Empire Medal for services to street drinkers, substance misusers and the homeless in Sheffield.
Peter Mucklow, lately director for apprenticeships at the Department for Education, is made CBE for services to education.
And Jennifer Stevens (Jenny Dibden), director, intervention delivery, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, is made Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) for public service.
In Rotherham, Sarah McLeod. chief executive of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, received an OBE for services to heritage.
Nationally, Alan Bates, founder of Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, which played a key role in exposing the Post Office scandal, receives a knighthood for services to justice.
Many recipients of an award are civil servants but the Cabinet Office, which issued the list, says 64 per cent are people who have undertaken “outstanding work” in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity.
They are handed out twice a year in the UK - once at New Year, and then again on the monarch's official birthday.
The decision about who gets an honour is made by a special committee. Its decisions go to the prime minister and then, finally, to the king.
Commander of the British Empire, CBE, is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, followed by OBE, Officer of the British Empire and MBE, Member of the British Empire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.