Kind-hearted Sheffielders shovel snow so funeral of much-loved electrician can go ahead

Friends of a much-loved Sheffield electrician rolled their sleeves up to clear snowy roads and ensure his funeral can go ahead without a hitch.

Barry Groves, of Crookesmoor, recently lost a seven year battle with cancer, and his funeral is due to take place at Grenoside Crematorium tomorrow.

Barry Groves, who a friend said was 'loved by so many people'

But heavy snow in recent days had left Hands Road, where he lived, and neighbouring Townend Street virtually impassable, leaving his loved ones fearful the hearse would not be able to make the journey.

His partner Andrea Grey put out a call this morning on social media asking for help to clear the route, and the response was overwhelming.

Around 15 people pitched in, including friends, relatives and volunteers from Hallamshire Proprietary Bowling Club. They spent around two-and-a-half hours shovelling snow and spreading grit in the cold this morning.

Chantelle Archbould, a close friend of Andrea's, who contributed to the clearance, said their actions showed community spirit was alive and kicking.

The road before it was cleared

She said: "There was a fantastic response and I think it shows there is still a strong community spirit round here, contrary to what some people may say.

"The fact so many people were willing to give up their time shows how much Barry meant to everyone, too.

"He was loved by so many people. He was the kind of person who would put his name down for anything and was always the first to offer help when it was needed. It's nice that we could do this for him."

Barry was just 59 when he died on January 23. His funeral is due to take place at Grenoside Crematorium tomorrow at 2.45pm.

The road after it was cleared