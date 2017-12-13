Kind-hearted Sheffield teenager returns lost Christmas card from 'Nanny' with 'hundreds of pounds' inside

A kind-hearted Sheffield teenager has been praised after handing in a lost Christmas card containing hundreds of pounds.

The 16-year-old said he stumbled across the card near the recycling area at the bottom of Sheffield United Academy's car park yesterday afternoon.

The Sheffield College student said the card was addressed to 'Sarah' from 'Nanny' with approximately £200 inside.

He said that he handed the card into the academy's reception and that a guard confirmed the money has been put into a safe.

The teenager, who chose to remain anonymous, said: "I just hope it gets back to the right owner."