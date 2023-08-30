News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Wilton pub Kimberworth Road, Rotherham: Bus diversions in place after crash near pub on busy road

A busy road is blocked this afternoon following a crash near a pub.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:21 BST

The collision took place near to the Wilton pub on Kimberworth Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, August 30, 2023).

The collision took place near to the Wilton pub on Kimberworth Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, August 30, 2023)The collision took place near to the Wilton pub on Kimberworth Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, August 30, 2023)
The collision took place near to the Wilton pub on Kimberworth Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, August 30, 2023)

A number of bus services are being diverted as a result of the collision, including Stagecoach services, 137 and 138 and the X78 First service.

Reports suggest the road is partially blocked as a result of the collision.

South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceStagecoach