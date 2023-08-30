Wilton pub Kimberworth Road, Rotherham: Bus diversions in place after crash near pub on busy road
A busy road is blocked this afternoon following a crash near a pub.
The collision took place near to the Wilton pub on Kimberworth Road in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, August 30, 2023).
A number of bus services are being diverted as a result of the collision, including Stagecoach services, 137 and 138 and the X78 First service.
Reports suggest the road is partially blocked as a result of the collision.
South Yorkshire Police has been asked to provide more information.