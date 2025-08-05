Killer tunes and a bloodthirsty plant: Little Shop of Horrors comes to Scarborough's YMCA Theatre!

Little Shop of Horrors is the summer offering from the YMCA Theatre

Killer tunes with a tint of Motown and a bloodthirsty plant who shouts ‘Feed Me’ combine in Little Shop of Horrors which is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, for a summer season.

Alongside the man-eating monster, the cult musical has outrageous characters.

The production features two alternating casts – Team Violet and Team Rose – which will take turns bringing the story to life.

Team Violet will perform every Tuesday, while Team Rose takes the stage every Wednesday, with both casts delivering a night of theatrical chaos, high camp, and plenty of punch.

Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of returning favourites and exciting new talent.

Familiar faces include Jasmine Towse, who wowed audiences as Deloris in Sister Act, Evie McGlinchey, Lola Hooper and Annie Scholey.

Now stepping into the weird and wonderful world of Little Shop, these performers are joined by a host of new names, including Aaron Dinan and Thomas Elliot.

The production is packed with unforgettable musical numbers including Skid Row, Suddenly, Seymour, Dentist!, Git It! and Suppertime, all delivered with a bold, playful edge and a slightly darker twist that keeps audiences on their toes.

Director Katie Doubtfire said: “Little Shop of Horrors is one of those shows that strikes a perfect balance between outrageous fun and biting satire – and we’ve absolutely leaned into both.

"With two casts, a wildly talented creative team and a script that refuses to take itself too seriously, the production has been a joy to bring to life.

"Following the success of previous shows like The Little Mermaid, Shrek, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Sister Act, I wanted to do something that felt a bit more chaotic, darker, and full of surprises.”

Little Shop of Horrors is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, every Tuesdayand Wednesday from now until August 27, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets: www.ymcatheatre.uk and 01723 506750.