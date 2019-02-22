Killer taxi driver ‘came through gap in central reservation’ on Sheffield Parkway to cause fatal crash

The family of a Sheffield woman who died in a horror crash have spoken of their heartbreak, after the taxi driver responsible for killing her and seriously injuring three others admitted his crimes in court.

88-year-old Jean Stringer was on her way home from a day trip to the seaside in Filey with friends Fredrick and Patricia Gregory and Jean Flather, when a taxi driven by Anser Rasib ploughed into the Honda Jazz vehicle carrying the group as they were travelling on Sheffield Parkway.

Jean Flather was in intensive care for five weeks, following the collision

Mrs Stringer, of Woodseats, was killed in the collision on July 8, 2017, and her three friends were left seriously injured.

Rasib pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, February 18.

He was due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon, but The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned the case until March 5 after Rasib, of Stone Delf, Fulwood was not physically produced at court for sentence.

The full details of the case have not yet been opened at court but Irwin Mitchell, who are representing the crash victims, say the collision took place after Rasib’s Skoda Fabia taxi came ‘through a gap in the central reservation on Sheffield Parkway, and into their car’.

Mrs Stringer’s son, John Stringer, has now spoken of the devastating impact the crash has had on him and his family.

He said: “Our family has changed forever because of the careless actions of the taxi driver that evening.

“Mum was everything to our family and we still cannot believe she is no longer with us.

“Whilst we welcome the guilty plea nothing will make up for her death. Our family’s only hope now is that this case acts as a warning to other motorists of the heartbreak that can be caused by irresponsible driving on the roads.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Paul Weston, expert road accident lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The dangerous actions of the taxi driver have deprived a family of a much-loved mum and close friend.”

He added: “While nothing can bring Jean back we are pleased that the taxi driver has admitted his guilt. We will continue to support the families as they try to put the tragic events of that day behind them the best they can.”

“With our work in supporting those who suffer the heartbreak of losing a loved one through no fault of their own, we regularly see the impact not obeying the Highway Code can have on people’s lives. This case sadly is the latest example of this.”

The three survivors of the collision suffered a catalogue of injuries in the collision, and were in hospital for several weeks.

In a joint statement, they said: “The crash has had a tremendous effect on our lives and we still struggle because of the injuries we suffered. However, in some ways, we are the lucky ones. Jean and her family weren’t so fortunate and they have paid the ultimate price because of the taxi driver’s actions.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and hospital staff for everything they did in trying to save Jean and the care and support they always gave us through what was a very distressing and emotional time.

“We are satisfied that the taxi driver has at last pleaded guilty and hopefully we can now all try to put this terrible tragedy behind us.”

Jean Flather, of Filey, who was due to spend a few days with her cousin Mike and Patricia, in Sheffield suffered a broken leg and pelvis and serious chest injuries, including a collapsed lung.

The 85-year-old was placed in an induced coma for two weeks and spent five weeks in total in intensive care after having her spleen removed. Jean was in hospital for several months and now has to take antibiotics for the rest of her life.

Patricia, 74, of Millhouses, suffered a broken pelvis, fractures to both arms and a torn diaphragm. She spent four weeks in hospital, including a week in intensive care, during which time it was her golden wedding anniversary. Patricia spent a further two weeks in a rehabilitation centre. She was unable to return to her role as a pastoral worker at Holy Trinity Church for six months and a support team had to take over the running of Tots 2 toddler group.

Her husband, Mike, also 74, spent two weeks in hospital and underwent surgery to insert three titanium plates after suffering a double arm break as well as elbow and nerve damage.