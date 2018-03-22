Killer still hunted two weeks after stabbing in Sheffield

A killer who stabbed a young dad to death in Sheffield is still walking the streets two weeks after the attack.

Two weeks to the day that Jarvin Blake was knifed in Burngreave nobody has yet been charged.

The 22-year-old, from Gleadless, was attacked at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street at around 3pm on Thursday, March 8.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 23-year-old man also injured in the same incident was treated and later discharged.

Four men - three from Sheffield and one from Rotherham - were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier in the police probe but have since been released while enquiries continue.

Jarvin, who had three children all under the age of five, is believed to have been killed in a targeted attack.

Detectives said a car pulled up close to Jarvin and a friend and a number of men jumped out and chased the pair before violence flared.

Motorists with dash cams and who were in Burngreave around the time of the attack are being urged to check their dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.