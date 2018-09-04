Killer still at large three weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

The killer of a young man stabbed to death in Sheffield is still walking the streets three weeks to the day after the fatal knife attack.

Kavan Brisset, aged 21, was stabbed on Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, at 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

He was left fighting for life after suffering a single stab wound to his chest in the attack.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob following the stabbing.

They have all been bailed as detectives continue to investigate.

Detectives piecing together Kavan’s final movements know he was with members of his family about an hour before he was stabbed.

They are still trying to establish why he was in Langsett Walk when violence flared.

Kavan’s relatives are said to be ‘utterly devastated’ at his death.

In a previous appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, the senior investigating officer, said: “If you’re worried about speaking to police, we have mechanisms available and in place to look after you and you can also remain anonymous if you wish.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August

The incident room can be called direct on 01709 443458 and Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.