Killer drink-drive mum is jailed after her fiancé and daughter died in crash

A young mother has been jailed after she admitted causing the death of her fiancé and their six-year-old daughter in a car crash.

Carly Tomlinson, 24, of Nottingham Road, Belper, was over the drink-drive limit when she lost control of a blue Fiat Panda which mounted a pavement, collided with a railing, a telepgraph pole and a wall on Kilbourne Road, Belper.

Pictured is James Watson, 28, and daughter Ruby Watson, six, who died after they were passengers in a car which crashed on Kilbourne Road, at Belper, on April 30, 2017.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Tuesday how her partner James Watson, 28, and their daughter, Ruby Watson, were passengers in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tomlinson was also seriously injured before making a recovery.

She pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drink after the crash about 1.25am, on Sunday, April 30, last year.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC told Tomlinson: “You mounted a pavement and collided into a metal railing, a telegraph pole and then went head-on into a wall.

“It was a terrible collision, James and Ruby must have died immediately and you must have been driving well in excess of the 30mph speed limit.

“Sadly there is one major aggravating feature in this case – two people died.

“You took a risk and you drove. People you love, and who love you, will be haunted by this for the rest of their lives.

“You have a younger daughter Violet, who is three, and there will come a time where she will be told or find out what happened. This will be with you for the rest of your life. You caused terrible loss but you will suffer that yourself. There is no right sentence. Nobody can put a value on a life.”

Pottery Primary School, on Kilbourne Road, Belper, where Ruby attended, previously issued a statement after her death that she was popular child, thoughtful, kind and caring.

Tomlinson was sentenced to two years of custody and she was banned from driving for four years.

Detective Sergeant Donna Tovell, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “This case shows the tragic consequences that can result from drink-driving.

“Both six-year-old Ruby and 28-year-old James had their lives ahead of them and our condolences go to their family and friends.

“Sadly, my colleagues and I see on a daily basis people who, despite well publicised dangers, continue to believe that it won’t happen to them.

“Carly Tomlinson didn’t think it would happen to her and she will have to live with the result of her actions for the rest of her life.”