Three people have been injured, with one of the casualties rushed to hospital via air ambulance, after a car crashed into a bungalow near Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to a cul-de-sac just off Sheffield Road in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 10.55am today (Monday, April 10), where a Mercedes was found to have smashed into the property, causing extensive damage.

Neighbours said they were shocked by a loud bang and came out to see the car had ploughed into the front bedroom of the property, which is on a quiet cul-de-sac of retirement bungalows.

They said a woman and her granddaughter were injured inside the house and an air ambulance landed in a field behind the houses to take one of the casualties to hospital.

The male driver of the car was less badly injured and was walking around after the crash, the neighbours said.

One woman who lives nearby said: "There was just this loud bang and I thought 'what the hell is that'.

"I came out and could not believe it. A car had gone straight through the wall.

"How has it gone into the house from there? I don't know what he was doing."

She said: "People got in to help by breaking through the back gate and back door but police arrived after about 15 minutes."

The woman said that the street, just off Station Road, was soon filled with three fire engines plus a number of ambulances and police vehicles.

The car was removed just before 2pm on Monday and engineers arrived to assess the damage to the bungalow which was left with a gaping hole where the front bedroom window had been.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to an address in Killamarsh. The fire service, police and ambulance attended and a male person was extricated from the vehicle and treated at the scene and there was another casualty treated at the scene.

"Shoring-up equipment was used and the whole scene was made safe and we handed it over to a building inspector from North East Derbyshire District Council."

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said two patients were taken to hospital, one by air ambulance and one by land ambulance, while a third made their own way to hospital.

She said: "We received a call at 10.56am on Monday 10 April from the police requesting medical assistance at a road traffic collision between a car and a private property in Killamarsh.

"We sent our Hazardous Area Response Team, two paramedics in ambulance cars, two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance to the scene.

"Two patients were taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital - one patient travelled by air ambulance and a second patient travelled by land ambulance.