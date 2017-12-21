Kids left 'terrified' as heartless thieves ransack Sheffield family's home just days before Christmas

A Sheffield mum said her children have been left 'terrified' after their family home was ransacked by thieves, just days before Christmas.

Leah King's home on Hall Road was targeted by callous thieves, smashing their way in through the glass patio doors, on Wednesday.

The thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from the home, including their TV, laptop, Xbox and two iPads before making their escape.

Dramatic pictures, uploaded to Facebook, showed the scale of destruction upstairs as the thieves ransacked through the different rooms of the house.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Leah said that the worst thing about the incident was that her children are now 'terrified' just five days before Christmas.

She said: "They have taken a TV, laptop, Xbox and both iPads! Also ransacked all upstairs!

"The worst thing is my kids are now terrified. There must have been two people at least to carry out the TV as it was big.

"They used my duvet cover to hide it when taking out of house.

"I’m guessing they had a large car or van parked at back of garden, leading onto Handsworth main Road, to enable them to fit the TV inside."

Leah said that the thieves struck between 2.50 and 5.40pm and has appealed to nearby residents to come forward with any information.

The post has been shared thousands of times on Facebook with hundreds of residents offering their support for Leah and her family.

Gemma Platts said: "Oh god Leah I am so sorry to hear this, this is awful! I hope they catch the dirty thieving scum! X"

Kirsty Watts said: "This is disgusting, don't they have a bloody heart? It's not just the destruction they leave behind but the emotional stress and fear to think someone has been in a home."

Janet Simpson said: "They are scum, cowards and the lowest of the low. So sorry and so near Christmas."

Chloe Lyon said: "So close to Christmas too, I’m heartbroken for you xx"

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment. Contact 101 with any information.