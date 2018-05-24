Kids as young as EIGHT to help police catch Sheffield's worst school parking culprits

Reading, writing and reporting Sheffield's worst school parking culprits could be on the agenda for primary school pupils this summer.

Police in Sheffield are continuing their crackdown on drivers parking illegally outside schools with many motorists already reported and fined.

However, officers are now recruiting Junior Road Safety Officers (JRSO) from one school to assist them in tackling the problem.

Year 2 pupils from Ecclesfield Primary School on Monteney Road can become a JRSO to help identify and report drivers parking illegally.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are conducting assembly’s at the school throughout this week and with the assistance of the school head teacher, Ms Eagleton will very soon be recruiting our first JRSO’s (Junior Road Safety Officers).

"JRSO’s will be accompanied at different times throughout the remainder of this year by the police, parking enforcement and teachers from within the school to address this issue."

While officers were holding an assembly on the issue with pupils at the school, a driver outside was being reported for the exact offence.

The 61-year-old, driving a Toyota Auris, was caught parking on the zig-zag lines outside the school, obstructing the view of the crossing.

A spokesperson added: "Despite the numerous previous warnings we have given regarding this matter, the driver thought it okay to park on the zig zag lines, obstructing the view of the crossing.

"The 61 year old female subsequently being reported for the offence. Clearly we have still not got the message across to everyone – DO NOT PARK ON THE ZIG ZAG LINES.

"Our colleagues from parking enforcement were also present and warned several drivers that were parked on double yellow lines, along with persons who were effectively misusing blue badges to park as close to the school as possible."