Kian Noble: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday academy player now with Man City trains with England first team
Just a few years ago, Doncaster lad Kian Noble spent his weekends playing grassroots footie with his pals for the Warmsworth Lions.
Now, the 17-year-old is rubbing shoulders with stars of England's first team, including Phil Foden and both John Stones and Harry Maguire, who are both from South Yorkshire, like Noble.
Noble was scouted by Sheffield Wednesday when he was a youngster and the promising footballer left his local team to join the Ows academy.
From there he moved to Derby County, where he signed as an academy player. He then moved to Man City, where he has been for a number of years.
His player profile on Man City's website describes him as a "strong, defensive leader".
It continues: "A leading presence within the group, Kian is a strong figure in City’s defence.
"He is confident when carrying the ball out from the back which pairs perfectly with his excellent range of passing.
"Noble’s debut season in the Under-18s will include him being a large and important personality in the dressing room for Ben Wilkinson‘s team."
The centre-back has been training with the England first-team under Gareth Southgate this week. He was due to play in an Under-17s game for the Three Lion against Nortern Ireland on Wednesday, but he was suspended so unable to play.
Instead, Southgate invited him to a first team training camp for some invaluable top-level experience.
