Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just a few years ago, Doncaster lad Kian Noble spent his weekends playing grassroots footie with his pals for the Warmsworth Lions.

Kian Noble (left) in action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the 17-year-old is rubbing shoulders with stars of England's first team, including Phil Foden and both John Stones and Harry Maguire, who are both from South Yorkshire, like Noble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noble was scouted by Sheffield Wednesday when he was a youngster and the promising footballer left his local team to join the Ows academy.

From there he moved to Derby County, where he signed as an academy player. He then moved to Man City, where he has been for a number of years.

His player profile on Man City's website describes him as a "strong, defensive leader".

It continues: "A leading presence within the group, Kian is a strong figure in City’s defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is confident when carrying the ball out from the back which pairs perfectly with his excellent range of passing.

"Noble’s debut season in the Under-18s will include him being a large and important personality in the dressing room for Ben Wilkinson‘s team."

Kian Noble is at Man City

The centre-back has been training with the England first-team under Gareth Southgate this week. He was due to play in an Under-17s game for the Three Lion against Nortern Ireland on Wednesday, but he was suspended so unable to play.