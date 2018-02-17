KFC restaurants in Sheffield still CLOSED after they run out of chicken

KFC restaurants across Sheffield are closed after they ran out of chicken.

A number of restaurants have shut as bosses cite a 'delivery hiccup' and are still investigating how many stores have been affected.

Managers and staff are awaiting on deliveries and hope to be back open soon.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience, and we’re working to have all our restaurants back up and running as soon as we can!"