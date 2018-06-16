Ken Loach and Jeremy Corbyn show support for Battle of Orgreave campaigners on anniversary

Ken Loach and Jeremy Corbyn lent their support as hundreds of protesters joined a march demanding justice on the anniversary of the so-called Battle of Orgreave.

It will be 34 years this coming Monday since police and striking miners clashed in ugly scenes at the coking plant on the borders of Sheffield and Rotherham on June 18, 1984.

Protesters mark the 34th anniversary of the so-called Battle of Orgreave with a rally demanding an inquiry into the violent clashes between police and striking miners that day (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Ahead of the anniversary, around 300 demonstrators gathered at the bottom of Orgreave Lane, close to where trouble flared all those years ago, to repeat demands for a public inquiry into the events of that day.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sent a personal message to those assembled, saying: "The brutality of Orgreave will not be forgotten.

"Diane Abbott - our shadow home secretary - and myself as leader want to make it absolutely clear that a Labour government will hold an inquiry into Orgreave so the truth and justice will come out."

A message from Ken Loach was also read out, with the Kes director telling the crowds: "This campaign is essential not only for the miners and their families who were beaten and victimised by the state but for the wider poilitical struggle today.

Around 300 people took part in the march (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"If we can right those wrongs we will be stronger in other battles and other campaigns."

Among those present at the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign rally were miners who had been present at the clashes.

A total of 95 people were charged with rioting or public disorder after being arrested that day, but their cases were later dropped.

Having heard from various speakers, protesters brandishing banners followed the Unite Brass Band on a march along Retford Road, past the housing estate which now stands at the site of the former plant.

In October 2016, then home secretary announced there would be no inquiry or independent review into what happened at Orgreave.

But campaigners, buoyed by the Scottish government's decision to hold an independent review into policing during the miners' strike there, continue to demand a government inquiry and the release of more than 800 files held by South Yorkshire Police.

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss, whose late husband Harry Harpham was a striking miner, said: "Thanks to the continued pressure from all of us we can win this battle and we need to do so soon.

"We must take heart from the fact that trials will take place this year of the South Yorkshire Police officers involved in the Hillsborough disaster."