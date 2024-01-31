Kelli Bothwell murder: Man to be sentenced over death of Doncaster mum-of-two
A man is due to be sentenced in Sheffield today after pleading guilty to murdering a mum-of-two found stabbed to death at her home.
Kelli Bothwell, aged 53, died at a property in Main Street, Sprotbrough, Doncaster, on August 5 last year. She had suffered fatal stab wounds.
Paul Cousans, 51, has previously appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to her murder.
Cousans, of Main Street, Sprotbrough, has been remanded in custody since his last court appearance and is due to be sentenced today.