Kell Brook and fellow boxing stars vow to strip naked for skydive in memory of Brendan Ingle - if they hit fundraising target

Kell Brook and fellow boxing stars have pledged to strip off for a skydive in memory of Sheffield legend Brendan Ingle - should they hit their fundraising target.

Brook is teaming up with Kid Galahad and Billy Joe Saunders, who were also coached at the Wincobank gym Brendan founded, and their trainer Dominic Ingle to take on the challenge.

Brendan Ingle

The quartet are seeking to raise £25,000 for the Brendan Ingle Foundation, which was set up in memory of the great man to continue his work helping socially excluded young people through sport and education, and Prostate Cancer UK.

They are due to leap from 12,000 feet next Sunday, August 19, and have so far raised just under £2,300 - meaning they will get to keep their clothes on unless another £22,700 pours in over the next week-and-a-half.

Brendan's son Dominic said he would happily take the plunge in the buff if they can raise that much for two causes which are close to his heart, while increasing awareness of prostate cancer.

"Some people don't get checked for prostate cancer because they're too embarrassed to drop their trousers in front of a doctor, even though it can be life-saving if you manage to detect it at the right time," he said.

"Things in life can be embarrassing but if there's a good enough reason you should do it, which is why we've agreed to do this naked if we raise enough money.

"We want to raise as much as we can for Prostate Cancer UK and for Dad's foundation.

"Dad put lot of time and effort into helping people in Sheffield, and he never asked for anything back, so this is our way of honouring his memory and helping to continue the work he started."

You might expect that with their records in the ring nothing would scare Dominic's fellow skydivers, but he claims they will be well outside their comfort zone when they prepare to step off the plane.

"None of them are particularly good with heights. Kell's not keen on flying, nor is Billy Joe, but if one of us doesn't go through with it we've agreed they'll have to pay a forfeit," he said.

Brendan Ingle, who guided four world champions to glory, including Brook, died in May, aged 77.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to pay for a memorial square and walkway near his gym, while a road is also due to be re-named in his honour.

* To sponsor the charity skydive, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/dominicingle1.