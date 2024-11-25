Kelham Island: The changing face of industrial area now Sheffield's trendiest district
It’s the captivating blend of history, creativity, and modern living that makes Kelham Island what it is.
We’ve taken a look at this one-of-a-kind Sheffield asset that has drawn the eye of some of the UK’s trendiest creators.
The island - well, it’s more a peninsula - off Alma Street was once a bustling industrial hub with a diverse history. Why else would it have its own museum?
Kelham Island Museum’s splash page writes how it went from the humble workshop of armourer Kellam Homer setting up a water wheel in the 12th century to becoming a major ironmonger and eventually housing its own power station.
That all fell away...but the area has undergone a dramatic transformation, evolving into a trendy district filled with in-demand flats, vibrant bars, and independent cafes, restaurants and many art studios.
In 2022, Kelham was named one of the 15 coolest neighborhoods in the UK by The Telegraph but was also highlighted by outlets like Time Out Magazine and The Times. It’s become The Cool Place to take friends and family visiting the city and show those from London we can do their high-life style just as well.
The area's creative and artistic spirit is a significant draw. Kelham Island boasts a thriving arts scene, with spaces like the Kelham Island Arts Collective and Yellow Arch Studios offering studio space to local artists. Murals and lovingly-preserved ghost signs adorn many streets, like the stylish Alfred Beckett & Sons Ltd advert dominating the bridge on Ball Street.
It’s also well known for its food and drink scene.
Before the city centre’s Cambridge Street Collective became the big name on the block, popular food hall Cutlery Works was already up and running as the trendy place to eat.
It’s also home to “Sheffield’s best pub,” the Kelham Island Tavern, which in 2024 won CAMRA’s Overall Pub of the Year 2024 for the 17th time since 1982.
My shout outs are a combo of taking a trip to The Kelham Flea on Neepsend Lane for a dig through its stacks of second hand treatures, following by heading to the nook of excellent spots in Kelham Arcade, just behind Peddler Market. You’ll find The Depot Bakery if you need a cosy destination for coffee and a toastie after weekend walk to reach it, or vodka infusion bar Factory Floor, if you’re after something luxurious on a night out.
Kelham Island will likely in time prove to be a cultural hub for Sheffield. Thousands turned out for the first ever Kelham Pride Parade in June 2024, Peddler Market is an anchor for hosting events, and hidden away is the Amsterdam-inspired suburb Little Kelham, a stylish private neighbourhood that is worth a day out just to stroll through.
Kelham Island has established itself as one of the most desirable places to visit in Sheffield and is a stand out attraction for the city loved by many.
