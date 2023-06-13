Keep it under your hat – the St Luke’s Secret Supper Club is back

Want to know a secret? Sheffield’s most hush hush event is back!.

St Luke's Hospice is keeping the location of its next Secret Supper Club strictly under wraps

The St Luke’s Hospice Secret Supper Club takes diners on a journey into the unknown.

Previous events have been held in a historic industrial warehouse in Neepsend and most recently in the old Attercliffe Library, which was transformed for the evening into a 1920s speakeasy.

Details of the theme and setting for the next event – which is sponsored by Rider Levett Bucknall and will be held on July 14 at 7.30pm – are strictly under wraps but organisers are promising a night to remember at an iconic city venue.

“Although we can’t let you in on the secret just yet we can promise you an unforgettable evening with amazing entertainment and a stunning four-course meal by a renowned Sheffield caterer,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.

“In keeping with the theme, the location of the event is kept a secret until approximately a week before to add to the excitement and anticipation of the evening.

“But we always choose a location which is easy to get to within Sheffield and it will be a truly unique and memorable experience that you won't want to miss.”

