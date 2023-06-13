Keep it under your hat – the St Luke’s Secret Supper Club is back

The St Luke’s Hospice Secret Supper Club takes diners on a journey into the unknown.
Previous events have been held in a historic industrial warehouse in Neepsend and most recently in the old Attercliffe Library, which was transformed for the evening into a 1920s speakeasy.
Details of the theme and setting for the next event – which is sponsored by Rider Levett Bucknall and will be held on July 14 at 7.30pm – are strictly under wraps but organisers are promising a night to remember at an iconic city venue.
“Although we can’t let you in on the secret just yet we can promise you an unforgettable evening with amazing entertainment and a stunning four-course meal by a renowned Sheffield caterer,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.
“In keeping with the theme, the location of the event is kept a secret until approximately a week before to add to the excitement and anticipation of the evening.
“But we always choose a location which is easy to get to within Sheffield and it will be a truly unique and memorable experience that you won't want to miss.”
Table of ten cost £750 and can be booked now by visiting https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/secret-supper