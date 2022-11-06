32-year-old Kane was last seen around 4:25am this morning (Sunday, November 6) in the High Green area of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal this afternoon, calling on members of the public to help them locate Kane.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is described as white and 5ft 8ins tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey top and grey tracksuit bottoms.”

Have you seen Kane?

If you have any information that can help officers find Kane, please call the force on 101, quoting incident number 192 of Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Alternativelym you can also provide information via the online reporting portal on South Yorkshire Police’s website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../report-something/