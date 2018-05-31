Jury retires to consider verdict in South Yorkshire child sex abuse trial

Jurors have retired to consider their verdict in the case of a former South Yorkshire taxi and delivery driver accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls.

Khurram Javed, 35, of Clifton Crescent, Rotherham, is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of one count of rape and three counts of sexually assault.

The four charges relate to separate incidents, involving two complainants, that are alleged to have taken place in Rotherham between May 2008 and March 2014.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts at around 10.45am on Thursday and the trial is part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, which is investigating non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Javed is alleged to have sexually assaulted and raped a 16-year-old girl in March, 2014, while he was working as a taxi driver.

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in an alleyway while he was working as a takeaway driver.